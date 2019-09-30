Council to debate need for Border Brexit Fund

There are calls on the Finance Minister to establish a Brexit fund to assist businesses in the border regions in the event of a no deal scenario.

It’s thought Donegal and other border areas would be worst affected should a hard Brexit come to pass.

The issue to be raised at today’s sitting of Donegal County Council.

Cllr Gary Doherty says Minister Pascal Donahoe must set the necessary monies aside to help those most in need of it if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.

He believes the fund would have far reaching benefits…………