Council asked to seek return of 9% VAT rate for tourism

Donegal County Council will today debate a motion calling on Minister Shane Ross to reinstate the 9% VAT for the Tourism Sector.

Cllr Michael Naughton argues that at a time of uncertainty, competitiveness and investment must be encouraged. He says this is particularly important as the tourism and hospitality sector is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, and biggest regional employer.

Cllr Naughton says expenditure by overseas visitors is down by 4%, with the UK market particularly badly affected.

This, he says, has a particularly serious impact on Donegal……………….