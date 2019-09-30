Arts Council announces Donegal investment

The Arts Council have today, announced funding for a number of organisations and artists in Donegal.

Irish Pages, Inishowen Carnival Group, Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair, Balor Arts Centre and Artlink Ltd are among those to receive the funding boost.

Across the country, the government agency for funding and developing the arts awarded €7.3 million to some 131 artists, arts organisations and projects through its Arts Grant Funding programme.

In addition, the Council said Donegal audiences would get the opportunity to see Anna Newell perform I AM BABA; Kristyn Fontanella will tour IN LiMBO; West Ocean String Quartet will play in the Regional Cultural Centre; Little Bigtop will tour ‘Moon Woke Me Up’ and ‘Space to Play’ for early years audiences in An Grianan Theatre and Jazz on the Terrace will play in Balor Arts Centre as part of an investment of €915,000 through its Touring and Dissemination of Work Scheme in 22 companies and artists to bring great art on tour to 26 counties across every region of Ireland.