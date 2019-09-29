Termon Ladies through to Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals FT Report & Reaction

Termon Ladies are through to the Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals after they defeated Clann Eireann of Armagh by 5-9 to 0-8.

Termon were reduced to 14 players early in the game after Eimear Alcorn was sent off.

Clann Eireann had a slow start and kicked seven wides in just seventeen minutes and Termon punished them for that and led by 3-3 to 0-4 at half time.

Geraldine McLaughlin was the star of the show scoring 2-7, helping Termon to progress to the semi-finals.

