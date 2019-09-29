Super Sunday for Donegal’s Brendan Boyce

Milford’s Brendan Boyce produced his best ever performance at a major championship on Sunday in Doha.

The Finn Valley athlete finished a brilliant 6th in the 50k walk in seering heat at the World’s in Qatar.

He complete the course in 4:07:46.

Ireland Team Manager Teresa McDaid and Brendan’s coach Rib Heffernan were delighted for Brendan…

Finn Valley’s Patsy McGonagle said it was a result he fully deserved…