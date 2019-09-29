Super Sunday for Donegal’s Brendan Boyce

Milford’s Brendan Boyce produced his best ever performance at a major championship on Sunday in Doha.
The Finn Valley athlete finished a brilliant 6th in the 50k walk in seering heat at the World’s in Qatar.
He complete the course in 4:07:46.
Ireland Team Manager Teresa McDaid and Brendan’s coach Rib Heffernan were delighted for Brendan…
Finn Valley’s Patsy McGonagle said it was a result he fully deserved…
SIXTH IN THE WORLD!!!!I've been waiting for a result like this for years. To many people to mention have help me on…
