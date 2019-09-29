Sixth place for Brendan Boyce at Worlds

Finn Valley’s Brendan Boyce put in a sensational performance to finish 6th in the 50k walk at the World Championships in Doha.
In extreme heat and humidity, Boyce fought with the conditions to cross the line in 4:07.56.
Suzuki of Japan won gold in 4:04.20.
The Milford mas was overjoyed with his efforts and even had time to do the moon walk at the finish.
