Naomh Conaill through to Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals after victory over Glenfin

Naomh Conaill are through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final after they defeated Glenfin by 1-14 to 0-13.

Glenfin started the game well and raced into a three point lead but Charles McGuinness netted the games only goal to level the scores on 1-2 to 0-5.

Naomh Conaill led 1-5 to 0-6 at half time but Glenfin battled back and got back on level terms just after half time.

A flourish of Naomh Conaill scores helped put them back ahead and they saw the game out with Eoghan McGettigan and Brendan McDyer getting late scores.

Diarmaid Doherty and Brendan Kilcoyne were at Pairc Naomh Columba for Highland Radio Sport…