Martin Reegan is delighted that his Naomh Conaill side have progressed through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final after they defeated Glenfin on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-13.

Naomh Conaill led by 1-5 to 0-6 thanks to a Charles McGuiness goal. Glenfin battled back to level the game early in the half but Naomh Conaill scored six consecutive points to take back control of the game.

After the game Naomh Conaill manager Martin Reegan spoke with Diarmaid Doherty…