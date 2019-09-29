MacCumhaill Park to host Semi Finals Double Header

The semi finals of the Donegal Senior Championship have been fixed as a double header for Sunday 6th October at MacCumhaill Park.

St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill will clash in the first game in Ballybofey at 1.30pm.

That’s followed by the winners of the Dr Maguire Cup for the past two years, holders Gaoth Dobhair and 2017 victors Kilcar will go to battle at 3.30pm.

Both games will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport.

The dates and venues for the Intermediate and Junior semi finals will be confirmed on Monday.