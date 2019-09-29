Gaoth Dobhair through to Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi-Final after Extra Time win over Bundoran-FT Report

Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final after they beat Bundoran 2-20 to 2-17 after extra time.

Gaoth Dobhair led 1-9 to 0-7 at half time, thanks to an Odhran Mac Niallais penalty. Mac Niallais then scored a second penalty to put his side seven points up and they looked like they had the game sewn up but Bundoran came battling back and Gary Clancy fired his free past eight Gaoth Dobhair players and in to the net.

Bundoran then scored five unanswered points to bring the game to extra time.

It was then Gaoth Dobhair who took control of extra time by scoring six points to Bundoran’s one in the first half of extra time.

Tommy Hourihane netted for Bundoran five minutes into the second half of extra time to leave four points between the sides but Gaoth Dobhair held out to book their place in the semi-finals.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were at O’Donnell Park for Highland Radio Sport…