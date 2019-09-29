Eamon McGee – Gaoth Dobhair need to be better

Gaoth Dobhair’s next game in the defense of the Dr Maguire Cup will see them take on Kilcar in the tie of the Donegal Senior Championship semi final’s.

The two favourites for the title this year were drawn in the last four on Sunday evening with St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill set to meet in the other semi.

The men from Maghergallon returned to the semi final’s after a hard fought 2-10 to 2-17 extra time win over Bundoran in Letterkenny.

With eight minutes left and leading by eight points, Gaoth Dobhair left Bundoran back in the game to force two extra periods of football.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Eamon McGee says they cant be sloppy the next day against Kilcar: