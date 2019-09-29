Donegal Football Championship Semi-Finals draw

The semi-final draw for the Donegal Football Championship has taken place.

Oisin Kelly is joined by Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne to round up the ties…

 

Senior Semi-Finals:

Naomh Conaill V St Eunan’s

Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar

Senior B Semi-Finals:

Naomh Conaill V Kilcar

Glenfin V St Eunan’s

Intermediate Semi Finals:

Naomh Brid V Naomh Naille

Aodh Rua V Cloughaneely/Naomh Colmcille

Intermediate B Semi Finals:

Cloughaneely v St Naul’s

Aodh Rua V Red Hughs

Junior Semi Finals:

Buncrana V Convoy

Letterkenny Gaels V Na Rossa

