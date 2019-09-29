Donegal Football Championship Semi-Finals draw

The semi-final draw for the Donegal Football Championship has taken place.
Oisin Kelly is joined by Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne to round up the ties…
Senior Semi-Finals:
Naomh Conaill V St Eunan’s
Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar
Senior B Semi-Finals:
Naomh Conaill V Kilcar
Glenfin V St Eunan’s
Intermediate Semi Finals:
Naomh Brid V Naomh Naille
Aodh Rua V Cloughaneely/Naomh Colmcille
Intermediate B Semi Finals:
Cloughaneely v St Naul’s
Aodh Rua V Red Hughs
Junior Semi Finals:
Buncrana V Convoy
Letterkenny Gaels V Na Rossa