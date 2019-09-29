Derry Hurling Championship Results- Slaughtneil win seventh Derry Senior Hurling title in a row

Three Derry Hurling Championship finals took place today at Owenbeg. With the first game beginning at 12pm.

In the Junior Final Eoghan Rua beat Na Magha 0-16 to 1-9.

Banagher won the Intermediate Championship title after they defeated Swatragh on a scoreline of 0-21 to 0-8

In the Senior Hurling Championship, Slaughtneil won their seventh title in a row after they defeated Kevin Lynch’s, Dungiven on a scoreline of 1-23 to 2-12.

The sides were level at half time but a Brendan Rogers goal seven minutes from full time gave Slaughtneil a four point lead.

After that the goal Slaughtneil outscored Kevin Lynch’s six points to two to win their seventh Derry Senior Hurling title in as many years.