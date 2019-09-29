Derry Hurling Championship Results- Slaughtneil win seventh Derry Senior Hurling title in a row

By
admin
-

Three Derry Hurling Championship finals took place today at Owenbeg. With the first game beginning at 12pm.

In the Junior Final Eoghan Rua beat Na Magha 0-16 to 1-9.

Banagher won the Intermediate Championship title after they defeated Swatragh on a scoreline of 0-21 to 0-8

In the Senior Hurling Championship, Slaughtneil won their seventh title in a row after they defeated Kevin Lynch’s, Dungiven on a scoreline of 1-23 to 2-12.

The sides were level at half time but a Brendan Rogers goal seven minutes from full time gave Slaughtneil a four point lead.

After that the goal Slaughtneil outscored Kevin Lynch’s six points to two to win their seventh Derry Senior Hurling title in as many years.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR