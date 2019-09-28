Managers Reaction: Kilcar overcome Killybegs in Donegal Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Kilcar have beaten Killybegs on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-11 to book their place in the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

Kilcar led 2-8 to 0-5 at half time but Killybegs got the first five points of the second half to bring just four points between the sides.

A flourish of scores from Andrew McClean, Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh and Patrick McBrearty saw Kilcar put a halt to Killybeg’s come back.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to Killybeg’s manager John Cunningham, but first he spoke with Kilcar manager Barry Doherty…