Kilcar beat Killybegs to reach Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi-Final- FT Report

Kilcar beat Killybegs 2-14 to 0-11 to reach the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Kilcar started the first half well with Andrew McClean and Patrick McBrearty getting goals on 8 and 12 minutes respectively.

At the break Kilcar led by 2-8 to 0-5 but Killybegs rallied and got back to within four points, before McClean scored Kilcar’s first score of the second half, 19 minutes into the half.

Ciaran McGinley then scored three of Kilcar’s final six points to help them secure a place in the semi-finals.

