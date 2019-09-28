Institute secure vital first league win of the season

Institute have secured their first league win of the season after they defeated bottom of the table Warrenpoint 3-1.

Stute took the lead after 11 minutes thanks to a Joe McCready goal and they quickly doubled their lead just a minute later through McCready, who scored his second of the game.

Warrenpoint battled back and scored through Danny Wallace on 33 minutes but Institute scored a third just two minutes later when Aidan McCauley’s deflected shot found the back of the net.

Sean Connor’s men held out to secure their first three points of the season.