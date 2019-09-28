Inishowen councillors briefed on walking trail plans

Councillors in Inishowen have been told that progress is being made in the development of new walking routes on the peninsula.

New trail map boards have been put up on the Inishowen Head Loop and Buncrana Shore Path walking roots, and way marking on both paths will also be constructed.

An application has also been made to the Department of Transport Tourism & Sport for funding to further look into a possible Greenway project between Buncrana and Carndonagh, to plan the next steps to

progress a project through Buncrana and on out via Drumfries.

Funding has also been dedicated to town & village renewal for St. Johnston in order to prepare a report on the Carrigans to St. Johnston link, as a part of the cross-border walk/cycleway from Derry to Porthall.

Discussions are continuing with regards to the Carndonagh River Walk, which has not fully reopened since the flooding of 2017.

Further progress is expected soon, with a meeting to be arranged shortly with Carndonagh Community School to discuss the school’s interest in any final solution to changing the proposed route of the Carndonagh riverside walk.

Over the next number of weeks, the council also looking into projects at Inch, Malin Head, Fort Dunree and Buncrana Shore Path, as well as new walks at Culdaff.