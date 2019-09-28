GAA: St. Eunan’s beat Milford, full-time report and reaction

St. Eunan’s booked their place in the semi-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship after an emphatic 5-22 to 0-11 win over Milford in their quarter-final clash at MacCumhaill Park.

St. Eunan’s began well with Darragh Mulgrew opening the scoring with an early goal before Darragh Black got Milford’s first score with a point.

And by the break they led by 3-12 to 0-7 with Eoin McGeehin scoring two more goals.

Eunan’s got their fourth goal through James Kelly to put the game completely beyond Milford and the result was never really in any doubt. McGeehin got his third and St. Eunan’s fifth goal five minutes from time.

