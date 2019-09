Slaughtneil are chasing seven Derry Senior Hurling Championship titles in a row when they face Kevin Lynch’s, Dungiven in what is one of the most eagerly awaited final in recent years.

In the Intermediate Hurling Championship Banagher take on Swatragh, in the Junior final Na Magha play Coleraine.

Michael McMullan, Sports Editor of the County Derry Post joined Tom Comack to look ahead to the finals…