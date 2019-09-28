GAA: Gary McDaid stands down as Donegal under-20 manager

Gary McDaid has stepped down as the Donegal Under-20 manager.

He confirmed the news today on Highland Radio.

He has been the Donegal under-20 manager for the past two years, and had expected to be in charge for a third year.

However, it emerged that to be in charge again he would have to face an interview for a post he already he held.

He expressed his disappointment about how things had worked out, and also acknowledged that results had not been as good as they had hoped.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly, he outlined his reasons for standing down and expressed dissatisfaction with some aspects of the set-up…