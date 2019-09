St Eunan’s defeated Milford on a scoreline of 5-22 to 0-11 to secure their place in the semi finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

An early goal from Man of the Match Darragh Mulgrew set the tone of the match and St Eunan’s went on to score five more goals.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to St Eunan’s defender Eamonn Doherty…