Donegal GAA Results 28/09/19

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals

Aodh Rua BS 2-19 V 0-08 N Mhuire    LR

Donegal Junior  Football Championship Quarter Finals

Na Rossa 2-08 V 0-10 Urris

Letterkenny Gaels 4-14 V 0-08 Carndonagh

Moville 0-09 V 3-13 Buncrana

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship  QF

Termon 0-03 V 1-11 St Eunan’s

Kilcar 1-12 V 2-05 Glenswilly

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship QF

Aodh Rua BS 1-12 V 1-06 Fanad Gaels

St Nauls 2-12 V 0-11 N Mhuire LR

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Group

Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-10 V 0-07 Glenfin

St Eunan’s 2-10 V 0-13 Glenswilly

