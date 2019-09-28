Donegal GAA Results 28/09/19

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals
Aodh Rua BS 2-19 V 0-08 N Mhuire LR
Donegal Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Na Rossa 2-08 V 0-10 Urris
Letterkenny Gaels 4-14 V 0-08 Carndonagh
Moville 0-09 V 3-13 Buncrana
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship QF
Termon 0-03 V 1-11 St Eunan’s
Kilcar 1-12 V 2-05 Glenswilly
Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship QF
Aodh Rua BS 1-12 V 1-06 Fanad Gaels
St Nauls 2-12 V 0-11 N Mhuire LR
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Group
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-10 V 0-07 Glenfin
St Eunan’s 2-10 V 0-13 Glenswilly