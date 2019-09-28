Derry move ahead in chase for European football

With four games left to play Derry City moved into the European spot on Friday night with a 4-0 win over Cork City.

Two goals from Junior, one from Eoin Toal and an og gave Derry the win at the Brandywell to move them one point ahead of Bohemians in third in the Premier Division standings.

18 year old Ronan Boyce made his senior Derry debut in the game. The Ramelton man played the closing minutes coming on for Grant Gillespie.

Highland’s Martin Holmes spoke with Derry Assistant Manager Kevin Deery, Ciaran Coll and Peter Cherrie…