St Eunan’s Darragh Mulgrew has hailed his side performance after they beat Milford by 5-22 to 0-11.

The defender picked up the Man of the Match award after he scored 1-3 for the Cathedral Town side. The goal came just second four minutes into the first half and was a score that helped set his side on their way to victory.

St Eunan’s are now in the draw for the semi-finals for the first time since 2015.

Darragh Mulgrew spoke to Tom Comack after the game…