Championship Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne & Martin Doherty

Four quarter finals this weekend in the Michael Murphy Sport’s and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship.

Tom Comack has been been looking at the last 8 encounters with St Eunan’s Brendan Kilcoyne and Naomh Conaill’s Martin Doherty:

Part 1 (Milford face St Eunan’s and Kilcar meet Killybegs in a double header on Saturday in Ballybofey)

Part 2 (On Sunday Naomh Conaill take on Glenfin and Gaoth Dobhair play Bundoran)

Highland’s coverage of the 2019 Donegal Senior Football Club Championship is in association with O’Reilly’s Sportswear – Ballybofey. Designing and delivering top quality custom clothing to clubs and businesses at oreillysofficial.com

Championship Schedule on Highland Radio

Sat Aug 28th Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Milford v St Eunans, 5.00pm

Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Gary McDaid

Sat Aug 28th Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Kilcar v Killybegs, 6.45pm

Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Martin McHugh

Sun Aug 29th Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Glenfin, 12.30pm

ONLINE Commentary with Diarmaid Doherty & Brendan Kilcoyne

Sun Aug 29th Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaoth Dobhair v Realt na Mara, 4.30pm

Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney