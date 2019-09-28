Championship Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne & Martin Doherty

Four quarter finals this weekend in the Michael Murphy Sport’s and Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship.
Tom Comack has been been looking at the last 8 encounters with St Eunan’s Brendan Kilcoyne and Naomh Conaill’s Martin Doherty:
Part 1 (Milford face St Eunan’s and Kilcar meet Killybegs in a double header on Saturday in Ballybofey)
Part 2 (On Sunday Naomh Conaill take on Glenfin and Gaoth Dobhair play Bundoran)
Championship Schedule on Highland Radio
Sat Aug 28th Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Milford v St Eunans, 5.00pm
Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Gary McDaid
Sat Aug 28th Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Kilcar v Killybegs, 6.45pm
Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Martin McHugh
Sun Aug 29th Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Glenfin, 12.30pm
ONLINE Commentary with Diarmaid Doherty & Brendan Kilcoyne
Sun Aug 29th Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaoth Dobhair v Realt na Mara, 4.30pm
Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney