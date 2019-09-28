Championship LIVE on Highland with O’Reilly’s Sport

The Donegal Senior Club Championship hits the quarter final stage this weekend and you won’t miss a beat with Highland Radio and oreillysofficial.com.

There will be full live match commentary ON AIR from Saturday’s double header at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey as Milford take on St Eunan’s (5pm) and Kilcar clash with neighbours Killybegs (6.45pm).

On Sunday, switch to highlandradio.com for ONLINE match commentary from Naomh Conaill’s meeting with Glenfin at Pairc Naomh Columba in Glenswilly (12.30pm) and then later at 4.30pm, full match ON AIR commentary on Sunday Sport from the O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny as Gaoth Dobhair continue the defence of their Donegal and Ulster crowns against Bundoran.

Highland’s coverage of the 2019 Donegal Senior Football Club Championship is in association with O’Reilly’s Sportswear – Ballybofey. Designing and delivering top quality custom clothing to clubs and businesses at oreillysofficial.com

Sat Aug 28th Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Milford v St Eunans, 5.00pm

Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Gary McDaid

Sat Aug 28th Páirc Mhic Cumhaill, Kilcar v Killybegs, 6.45pm

Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Martin McHugh

Sun Aug 29th Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Glenfin, 12.30pm

ONLINE Commentary with Diarmaid Doherty & Brendan Kilcoyne

Sun Aug 29th Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaoth Dobhair v Realt na Mara, 4.30pm

Commentary with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney