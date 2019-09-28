Budget must protect farmers from hard Brexit- Mc Conalogue

The Finance Minister has again confirmed the Budget will be based on a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

He’s told business leaders meeting in Dublin that he has no illusions over the challenges ahead.

Paschal Donohoe told the IBEC President’s Dinner at the RDS there will be a permanent loss of output – but said Ireland can still prosper in an EU without the UK.

Meanwhile, the Fiana Fail Agriculture Spokesperson is urging Minister Donaghue to ensure there are measures in the budget to protect the agri-sector in the event of a hard Brexit, with particular emphasis on beef farmers.

Earlier this year, the BEAM exceptional measures scheme did not receive the uptake that was expected, but Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue believes that’s because of conditions that were attached after the announcement was made.

The Donegal TD says the budget is an opportunity to introduce a scheme that meets the needs of the agri-sector………………