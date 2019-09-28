Brett McGinty going Pro with Sheer Sports

Brett McGinty has joined the professional boxing ranks.

The St Johnston man has linked up with Sheer Sports Management in Los Angeles, America, the same company that look after fellow Donegal man Jason Quigley and the McKenna Brothers from Monaghan.

McGinty, a European Schoolboy bronze medalist and Commonwealth Youth silver medal winner will continue to train in Manchester under Ricky Hatton.

The 21 year old spent time with Hatton during the summer and in the weeks leading up to his signing in the US.

His debut fight and a promoter still have to be confirmed by McGinty.