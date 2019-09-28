Andrew McClean is looking forward to Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi-Final after Man of the Match performance

Andrew McClean is looking forward to the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final after his Man of the Match performance in Kilcar’s 2-14 to 0-11 victory over Killybegs.

McClean score 1-1 at very crucial stages in the game to help his side to victory, the defender scored a goal after just 8 minutes to put Kilcar 1-2 to 0-1 ahead.

He then scored Kilcar’s first score of the second half, 19 minutes into it after Killybegs battled back to bring Kilcar’s lead to just four points.

After the match Tom Comack spoke with Andrew McClean…