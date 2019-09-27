Trips to Meath, Dublin and Kerry for Donegal

Donegal know the draft list of 2020 National Football League fixtures.

Having gained promotion as Division Two champions, Declan Bonner’s side will have four home games, the first being the opening game of the season against Mayo on January 25th.

An away trip to Meath awaits them on February 2nd before hosting Galway on February 9th.

They will then face a tough away tie against Dublin on February 22nd, before two home games in a row against provincial rivals Monaghan and Tyrone on March 1st and March 14th respectively.

The final game of the campaign is away to Kerry.

Croke Park will confirm the games in the coming weeks while Donegal GAA will confirm the venues for the four home ties.

Full fixture list:

Mayo – Home – Saturday January 25th

Meath – Away – Sunday February 2nd

Galway – Home – Sunday February 9th

Dublin – Away – Saturday February 22nd

Monaghan – Home – Sunday March 1st

Tyrone – Home – Saturday March 14th

Kerry – Away – Sunday March 22nd