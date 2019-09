Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for five counties throughout the country.

Heavy rain will begin to fall on Donegal from 8 o’clock tonight and will remain valid for around 6 hours.

Meanwhile, the warning will come in to effect for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

It will last until 5am on Sunday, with spot flooding likely in areas near the coast.