The Education Minister has been challenged to stop dragging his heels on the new school building for St Mary’s National School, Stranorlar.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is calling on the Minister to sanction the project to go out to tender without any further delays.

Planning permission for the 24 classroom project is due to expire in 2022.

Deputy Gallagher says the responsibility now lies with Minister Joe McHugh to ensure the project gets off the ground: