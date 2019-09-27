Major redevelopment works at Letterkenny school gets green light

Major redevelopment works at Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny have been given the green light.

As part of the plans the school is set to get eight new classrooms, a general purpose hall and ball courts.

Prefabs will also be removed from the school grounds paving the way for a new a car park and set down area.

The school received confirmation from Education Minister Joe McHugh that the project is moving to tender for the building firm to carry out the works.

He says the work will ensure that the school will cater to an ever growing population in the town: