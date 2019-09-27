Latest Donegal crime statistics published by CSO

Crime statistics published this morning by the Central Statistics Office show a year on year rise in a number of areas between the beginning of April and the end of June this year.

There were increases in the areas of theft, drug possession and sexual offences.

The number of drink driving cases was down slightly, but the number of drug driving detections rose substantially.

There were 52 burglaries recorded in Donegal in the second quarter of this year, up two on the same period last year.

There was a steeper rise in the number of thefts, with 171 recorded, up 54.

There were 206 cases of assault, harrassment and related offences, up 27, and 34 sexual offences, a rise of 10.

158 cases of damage to property were recorded, a rise of 34.

171 controlled drug offences were recorded, up 54 on the same period last year, while on the roads, there were 19 cases driving under the influence of drugs, up from just two in the second quarter of 2018.

In contrast, there were 97 cases of driving over the legal alcohol limit, a fall of five.