Investigation launched into aggravated burglary in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary in the Bloomfield Park area of Derry overnight.

Police a report, just before 10.45pm last night, that three masked men had forced their way into a house in the area.

It’s reported that two of the men assaulted the female occupant. She was punched and slapped, and hit around the legs with a hammer.

This assault took place in one of the downstairs rooms. Meanwhile, the third male went around the house, smashing windows and mirrors.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said that this was a violent attack on a female and furthermore, her three young children were home at the time.

While none of the children were physically uninjured, they have been left badly shaken.

While enquiries are at an early stage, police say that this has all the makings of a paramilitary-style attack.

They are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101.