Gardai target purchase of sexual services in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal have conducted an intelligence led operation targeting the Purchase of Sexual Services.

As part of the operation, almost 40 people nationally have been stopped and spoken to by Gardai.

Between 16th – 21st September An Garda Síochána conducted intelligence led operations across nine Garda Divisions, including Donegal in both rural and urban areas targeting the demand for prostitution and to enforce legislation which criminalises the purchase of sexual services.

These Days of Action were coordinated by the ‘Operation Quest’ team at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, in liaison with local Detective Units and took place in furtherance of an enforcement strategy to target persons involved in the purchase of sexual services.

During the course of this intelligence led operation, thirty-eight (38) individuals where stopped and spoken to by members of An Garda Síochána, arising from suspicion of having purchased sexual services from an individual involved in prostitution.

A number of files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, with a view to establishing if any criminal prosecution should be initiated, arising from the ‘Days of Action’.