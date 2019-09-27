Calls for all parties to unite in bid to address home help crisis

As Government budgetary preparations are underway, there are calls for all parties to unite in a bid to address the home help crisis.

It comes after figures released this week show that the number of elderly people who are on the waiting list in Donegal has increased by 40% in a three month period.

There’s major concern locally as to how Letterkenny University Hospital will cope with the current situation as another winter looms.

Cllr Jack Murray says regardless of anyone’s political persuasions, every local TD should urge the Government to invest in the service as part of the upcoming Budget: