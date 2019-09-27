Bloomfield Park attack only serves to increase fear – Mellon

Investigations are continuing into what police are describing as an ‘aggravated burglary’ in which a woman was attacked by masked men armed with a hammer in the Galliagh area of Derry.

The woman was at home with her three children in Bloomfield Park when the men broke into the house ; police say it bore all the characteristics of a paramilitary style attack.

Local Cllr Aileen Mellon lives in the area, she says nothing is achieved by such behaviour, and those responsible should stop immediately…………..