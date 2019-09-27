Ballyliffin & Clonmany live in flooding fear as pipe upgrade ‘overdue’

There are calls on Irish Water to fast track pipe replacement works which service Ballyliffin and Clonmany as a matter of urgency.

The main line between both villages has suffered a total of nine bursts over the last three months, resulting in of homes being flooded.

Irish Water says that it does plan to include the area in its programme of works in the future but the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen municipal district believes this need to be brought forward.

Cllr Martin McDermott some residents are living in fear, the utility must step up to the plate: