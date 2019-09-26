Yellow weather warning in place for heavy downpours

Gardai in Donegal are warning motorists to exercise caution as a yellow weather warning is in place from this afternoon.

The warning will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning with heavy downpours expected this evening and tonight with a risk of flooding.

Gardai are advising drivers to drive slowly, use dipped headlights and be aware of pedestrians and cyclists, check tyre thread depth is not below 3mm.

They are also advising that in the event of aquaplaning – do not brake suddenly or pull sharply on the steering wheel and when the vehicle regains control, drive slowly with your foot on the brake for a short distance to dry the brakes.