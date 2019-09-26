Superintendents call for access to documents underpinning Garda change

Superintendent Noel Cunningham is President of the Association of Garda Superintendents. He’s welcomed the commitment given by the commissioner that no changes will be implemented on the border, until there is clarity on Brexit.

On the decision to locate the Divisional Headquarters in Letterkenny, he said clarity is needed as to whether this is a temporary or a permanent designation.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Superintendent Cunningham said if there is to be proper discussion about the new structures, representative bodies should be able to see the documents on which the decisions are based…………