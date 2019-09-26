Renewed calls on Government to lift HSE recruitment ban

There’s renewed calls on the Government to lift the HSE recruitment ban.

It comes following this week’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, during which Councillor Albert Doherty asked the HSE to outline what steps are being taken to reduce delays in accessing robotic surgery in the North West.

Cllr Doherty says in one case, a Donegal man, diagnosed with prostate cancer was forced to wait up to 17 months for robotic surgery at University Hospital Galway.

He believes the recruitment ban is having a direct affect on waiting lists: