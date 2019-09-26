Relief as Letterkenny Garda Station not to lose status in shakeup

There’s relief that Letterkenny Garda Station is not going to lose its status as part of a major shakeup within the force.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed yesterday that Letterkenny is to be the headquarters of the new Garda division of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

The Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim Division will be one of four in the new North Western Region.

Donegal GRA spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says while this does seem positive for the force at a local level, he still has serious reservations about the overall plan: