Chloe and Sam Magee bowed out of Badminton’s Korean Open this afternoon at the last sixteen stage.

The Raphoe duo took the World No.3 pair from Thailand Puavaranukroh and Taerattanachaito to three sets in Incheon.

The Magees lost the first 21-8 but bounced back to win the second 22-20. The decisive third was won 21-10.

Earlier in the week Sam and Chloe Magee had a huge win beating Ou Xuan Yi and Feng Xue Ying of China.