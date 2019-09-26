HighlandTV: The Championship with O’Reilly Sports

The quarter finals of the Donegal Senior Football Club Championship takes place this weekend with the games spread across Saturday and Sunday.

Milford versus St Eunan’s and Kilcar’s meeting with Killybegs forms a double header on Saturday at McCumhaill Park. Join Oisin Kelly, Gary McDaid and Martin McHugh for full LIVE match coverage from Ballybofey.

Then on Sunday, Naomh Conaill play Glenfin and defending champions Gaoth Dobhair will fight it out for the two remaining semi final slots. Diarmaid Doherty, Brendan Kilcoyne, Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney will have all the action as it happens on Sunday.

Kilcar, Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair are hot favourites to progress while St Eunan’s could have their hands full with Milford.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the quarter finals with MacCumhaills man Marty O’Reilly…

