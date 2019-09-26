Gortahork water main replacement works progressing

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, continues to make progress on works to replace problematic water mains to the Cashel reservoir in Gortahork.

The works will reduce high levels of leakage and ensure a more secure supply of drinking water for local residents and businesses who have been affected by frequent bursts and outages.

The water mains renewal works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 1.7 kilometres of old and damaged water pipes in Gortahork with modern, high density plastic ones.

As part of the same programme of works 1.6km of damaged water mains in Falcarragh is also being replaced.

The utility is advising that road closures will be in place on roads L-1123-1 and L11533 in the Gortahork area at separate stages of the delivery.

A section of the Baltoney Road will be closed on September 30th as part of the next stage of works with diversions in place.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.