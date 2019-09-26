GAA Programme – Scór Special

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm

On this week’s programme, we celebrate five decades of Scór, the cultural activities of the GAA.

Tom Comack is joined by Tara Conaghan from Glenties and Noel O’Gallachóir from Gortahork/ Gaoth Dobhair, two of Donegal’s All-Ireland Scór winners over the last 50 years.

Also current Donegal Oifigeach Teanga agus Cultura Fergus McGee will gave a run down on the history of Scór in Donegal.