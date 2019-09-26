Donegal Deputy challenges Minister over “outrageously strict criteria” for transport supports

The Minister for Finance has been confronted over what Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has called ‘an outrageously strict criteria” for people with disabilities in accessing certain transport supports.

The Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers Scheme currently requires an individual to get a Primary Medical Certificate after meeting certain conditions however, the Ombudsman has described the scheme as ‘overly rigid and inflexible and may well be causing inequity’.

Deputy Pringle says to further compound the matter, applicants from Donegal who appeal the decision have to travel to Dun Laoghaire to present themselves to a Medical Team.

He has vowed to keep the pressure on in calling for the legislation to be amended and criteria to be fair and equal: