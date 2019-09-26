Doherty and Minister clash over insurance costs

The Junior Minister with responsibility for insurance says if there isn’t a focus on reducing awards in the courts, more insurance companies will leave the market.

Minister Michael D’arcy was responding to Deputy Pearse Doherty, who expressed concern that a number of festivals and leisure business cannot get insurance.

The judiciary is being asked to agree new guidelines to reduce awards and costs, but Deputy Doherty told the Dail that awards are already coming down.

He said the government must stand up to the insurance companies……………