Derry City can moved into the European place in the Premier Division on Friday night with victory over Cork City at the Brandywell.

A Candystripes victory will take them above Bohemians with just four matches left.

Derry without Jamie McDonagh through suspension while Darren Cole underwent surgery on a ruptured ACL this week.

Darren McCauley is a doubt but Greg Sloggett and Conor Davis are available again.

Derry Manager Declan Devine wants his side to make the most of the opportunity…